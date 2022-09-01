Square Enix Reveals TGS 2022 Lineup and Schedule - News

Square Enix has revealed its lineup and schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2022. Games that will be showcased include multiple Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest titles, The DioField Chronicle, Forspoken, Harvestella, and more.

You will be able to watch the schedule of events from Square Enix on Twitch and YouTube.

Check out the lineup and schedule via Gematsu below:

Lineup

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Mega Theater

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Mega Theater The DioField Chronicle (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream Dragon Quest X Offline (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – Mega Theater

(PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – Mega Theater Dragon Quest X Online (PS4, Switch, Wii U, 3DS, PC) – Mega Theater

(PS4, Switch, Wii U, 3DS, PC) – Mega Theater Dragon Quest Treasures (Switch) – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream

(Switch) – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds (iOS, Android) – Studio / Live Stream

(iOS, Android) – Studio / Live Stream Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: Xross Blade (Arcade) – Studio / Live Stream

(Arcade) – Studio / Live Stream Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (iOS, Android) – Mega Theater

(iOS, Android) – Mega Theater Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) – Mega Theater

(PS5) – Mega Theater Final Fantasy XIV (PS5, PS4, PC) – Studio / Live Stream

(PS5, PS4, PC) – Studio / Live Stream Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) – Mega Theater

(PS5) – Mega Theater Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius (iOS, Android) – Studio / Live Stream

(iOS, Android) – Studio / Live Stream Forspoken (PS5) – Playable, Mega Theater

(PS5) – Playable, Mega Theater HARVESTELLA (Switch, PC) – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream

(Switch, PC) – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream Imperial SaGa Eclipse (PC, iOS, Android) – Studio / Live Stream

(PC, iOS, Android) – Studio / Live Stream Infinity Strash – Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (TBA) – Studio / Live Stream

(TBA) – Studio / Live Stream NieR: Automata End of YoRHa Edition (Switch) – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream

(Switch) – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream PowerWash Simulator (Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC) – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream

(Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC) – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC, iOS, Android) – Playable, Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream

(PS5, PS4, Switch, PC, iOS, Android) – Playable, Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream Romancing Saga Re;univerSe (iOS, Android) – Studio / Live Stream

(iOS, Android) – Studio / Live Stream Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Playable, Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Mega Theater

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC) – Mega Theater Tactics Ogre: Reborn (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream

(PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream Valkyrie Elysium (PS5, PS4, PC) – Playable, Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream

(PS5, PS4, PC) – Playable, Mega Theater, Studio / Live Stream War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius (iOS, Android) – Studio / Live Stream

Schedule

September 15

19:00 – Square Enix Music Program

20:00 – Star Ocean Program Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special – A Tokyo Game Show special version of the Star Ocean official program, “Star Ocean Program.” The program will introduce new information on Star Ocean: The Divine Force with the voice actors., as well as the first live gameplay. Featuring Subaru Kimura (voice actor), Yuka Ōtsubo (voice actor), Fairouz Ai (voice actor), and Shingo Mukaitouge (tri-Ace producer).

September 16

17:00 – Square Enix Trailer Lineup at Tokyo Game Show 2022

18:00 – Let’s Play Games on PC! – Featuring Furukawa Mirin (Dempagumi.inc) and HighGai (game streamer).

– Featuring Furukawa Mirin (Dempagumi.inc) and HighGai (game streamer). 19:00 – SaGa Series Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Broadcast – The latest information on the SaGa series, with a focus on Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered, Imperial SaGa Eclipse, and Romancing Saga Re;univerSe. Featuring host Nobuo (of the comic duo Penguins), Yuu Urata (voice actor for Albert in Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered), Akitoshi Kawazu (SaGa series general director), Masanori Ichikawa (SaGa series producer), Hiroyuki Miura (Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered producer), Kazuma Oushuu (Imperial SaGa Eclipse producer), Benny Matsuyama (game writer, novelist), Yousuke Fujimoto (Think & Feel director), Hikaru Ishihara (Akatsuki development staff), and Shinji Ueno (Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered director).

– The latest information on the SaGa series, with a focus on Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered, Imperial SaGa Eclipse, and Romancing Saga Re;univerSe. Featuring host Nobuo (of the comic duo Penguins), Yuu Urata (voice actor for Albert in Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered), Akitoshi Kawazu (SaGa series general director), Masanori Ichikawa (SaGa series producer), Hiroyuki Miura (Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered producer), Kazuma Oushuu (Imperial SaGa Eclipse producer), Benny Matsuyama (game writer, novelist), Yousuke Fujimoto (Think & Feel director), Hikaru Ishihara (Akatsuki development staff), and Shinji Ueno (Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered director). 21:00 – Open Today! Square Enix Store Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special – Featuring Shoko Nakagawa, Atsuko Uchida (announcer), and Ryota Aomi (head of merchandising).

– Featuring Shoko Nakagawa, Atsuko Uchida (announcer), and Ryota Aomi (head of merchandising). 22:00 – Eiko Kano’s Critikano Hit Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Eppisode – Featuring Eita Kano, Kenta Sakai (Alco and Peace), and Masayuki Kibe (game writer).

September 17

12:00 – Ryuji’s Bazu Recipe feat. Dragon Quest Treasures! – Popular chef Ryuji cooks up something from Dragon Quest Treasuers!? Enjoy a lovely cooking show alongside some Dragon Quest talk with Ryuji, who loves video games. Featuring Ryuji (chef / YouTuber) and Taichi Inuzuka (Dragon Quest Treasures producer).

– Popular chef Ryuji cooks up something from Dragon Quest Treasuers!? Enjoy a lovely cooking show alongside some Dragon Quest talk with Ryuji, who loves video games. Featuring Ryuji (chef / YouTuber) and Taichi Inuzuka (Dragon Quest Treasures producer). 13:00 – Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius Official Broadcast at Tokyo Game Show 2022 – Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius members barge into Tokyo Game Show 2022! The latest game information and behind-the-scenes stories from Makuhari Messe. Featuring Rie Ishikawa (from the Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius YouTube channel), Yusuke Suda (producer), and Gussan (planner).

– Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius members barge into Tokyo Game Show 2022! The latest game information and behind-the-scenes stories from Makuhari Messe. Featuring Rie Ishikawa (from the Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius YouTube channel), Yusuke Suda (producer), and Gussan (planner). 14:00 – Leonis Private Broadcast at Tokyo Game Show 2022 – The operations team of War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius introduces the game, including new content. There may even be a giveaway! Featuring host Susumu Imadachi (Eleci Comic), Kay Hirono (Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius series producer), and Kazuhide Nakai (War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius operations producer).

– The operations team of War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius introduces the game, including new content. There may even be a giveaway! Featuring host Susumu Imadachi (Eleci Comic), Kay Hirono (Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius series producer), and Kazuhide Nakai (War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius operations producer). 16:15 – Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent Music Concert Video – Featuring Atsuki Yoshida (Vn, Va), Kirin Uchida (Vc), Yuya Mori (Pf), Ren Tsukagoshi (E-Gt, A-Gt), Seku (E-Gt), Tetsuya Ueda (E-Bass), Yoshiyori Imai (Drums), and Kaon Kokudo (Vo).

– Featuring Atsuki Yoshida (Vn, Va), Kirin Uchida (Vc), Yuya Mori (Pf), Ren Tsukagoshi (E-Gt, A-Gt), Seku (E-Gt), Tetsuya Ueda (E-Bass), Yoshiyori Imai (Drums), and Kaon Kokudo (Vo). 18:30 – Valkyrie Elysium and HARVESTELLA Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Broadcast – A two-title broadcast featuring the latest information on the imminently-due Valkyrie Elysium (PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions) and November 4-due life simulation RPG HARVESTELLA. Featuring Susumu Imadachi (Eleci Comic), Tetsu Inada (voice actor for Eygon in Valkyrie Elysium), Takahiro Kondo (Valkyrie Elysium producer and director), Daisuke Taka (HARVESTELLA producer), and Furuya Hiroto (HARVESTELLA director).

– A two-title broadcast featuring the latest information on the imminently-due Valkyrie Elysium (PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions) and November 4-due life simulation RPG HARVESTELLA. Featuring Susumu Imadachi (Eleci Comic), Tetsu Inada (voice actor for Eygon in Valkyrie Elysium), Takahiro Kondo (Valkyrie Elysium producer and director), Daisuke Taka (HARVESTELLA producer), and Furuya Hiroto (HARVESTELLA director). 19:45 – The DioField Chronicle Pre-Launch Special – The DioField Chronicle is due out on September 22. As the title suggests, this is a pre-launch special introducing the game with its cast and development staff. Live gameplay and behind-the-scenes voice recording stories you will only be able to hear here with Nobuhiko Okamoto, who voices protagonist Andrias Rhondarson. Featuring host Misuzu Yamada, special guest Nobuhiko Okamoto (voice actor), Shigeyuki Hirata (producer0, and Takahiro Kumagai (art director).

– The DioField Chronicle is due out on September 22. As the title suggests, this is a pre-launch special introducing the game with its cast and development staff. Live gameplay and behind-the-scenes voice recording stories you will only be able to hear here with Nobuhiko Okamoto, who voices protagonist Andrias Rhondarson. Featuring host Misuzu Yamada, special guest Nobuhiko Okamoto (voice actor), Shigeyuki Hirata (producer0, and Takahiro Kumagai (art director). 21:00 – Wash Away Your Stress and Fatigue! PowerWash Simulator Tokyo Game Show 2022 Summer Fatigue Wash-Away Show! A Soothing 60-Minute Broadcast! – The latest information and gameplay for PowerWash Simulator, which is out now. Let us wash away your daily fatigue with a most-relaxing experience. Featuring host Susumu Imadachi (Eleci Comic), Takashi Akaishizawa (localization producer), and Ken Rose (localization director).

– The latest information and gameplay for PowerWash Simulator, which is out now. Let us wash away your daily fatigue with a most-relaxing experience. Featuring host Susumu Imadachi (Eleci Comic), Takashi Akaishizawa (localization producer), and Ken Rose (localization director). 22:00 – Artisan Spotlight: Front Mission Model and Diorama World – Featuring Takashi Segawa (diorama artist / professional modeler).

– Featuring Takashi Segawa (diorama artist / professional modeler). 22:25 – Open Today! Square Enix Store – Featuring Ryoutarou Okiayu (voice actor), Yuuta Kasuya (voice actor), Rina Natsume (voice actor), Takeshi Segawa (diorama artist / professional modeler), and narrator Mirei Suda (voice actor).

September 18

11:45 – Starting Now, You’re a Card Gamer Too! Final Fantasy Trading Card Game Beginner’s Hall at Tokyo Game Show 2022 – Featuring Kabukin (YouTuber) and Marika Kouno (voice actor).

– Featuring Kabukin (YouTuber) and Marika Kouno (voice actor). 12:45 – Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Game Project Tokyo Game Show 2022 TremenDAIs Edition – Game-related information on the popular anime Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai. This includes the latest information on the in-development action RPG Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai and information regarding Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds with NON STYLE’s Yusuke Inoe and talent Yurino Okada. Featuring Ryuutarou Ichimura (Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Game Project general producer), Makoto Nakayama (Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: Xross Blade producer), Takuya Shiomi (Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds producer), Yusuke Inoe (NON STYLE), Yurino Okada (talent), and Saito-V (V-Jump editorial department).

– Game-related information on the popular anime Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai. This includes the latest information on the in-development action RPG Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai and information regarding Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds with NON STYLE’s Yusuke Inoe and talent Yurino Okada. Featuring Ryuutarou Ichimura (Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Game Project general producer), Makoto Nakayama (Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: Xross Blade producer), Takuya Shiomi (Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds producer), Yusuke Inoe (NON STYLE), Yurino Okada (talent), and Saito-V (V-Jump editorial department). 14:30 – NieR: Automata End of YoRHa Edition for Switch Pre-Launch: Platinum Games’ Takahisa Taura Discusses His Passion for Creating Action Games – Information and developer discussion for the October 6-due action RPG NieR: Automata End of YoRHa Edition for Switch. PlatinumGames senior game designer Takahisa Taura joins the broadcast to discuss his passion for creating action games. (There will be no new information during this live stream.) Featuring host Hiroki Yasumoto (voice actor), Yosuke Saito (NieR series producer), Yoko Taro (NieR series creative director), and Takahisa Taura (NieR: Automata senior game designer at PlatinumGames).

– Information and developer discussion for the October 6-due action RPG NieR: Automata End of YoRHa Edition for Switch. PlatinumGames senior game designer Takahisa Taura joins the broadcast to discuss his passion for creating action games. (There will be no new information during this live stream.) Featuring host Hiroki Yasumoto (voice actor), Yosuke Saito (NieR series producer), Yoko Taro (NieR series creative director), and Takahisa Taura (NieR: Automata senior game designer at PlatinumGames). 15:30 – Tactics Ogre: Reborn Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Broadcast – Tactics Ogre: Reborn is due out on November 11! This is an introduction to the game mixed with new information and behind-the scenes development stories. Featuring Hiroaki Kato (producer), Hitoshi Sakimoto composer), Tomoaki Maeno (voice actor), and Yuichi Nakamura (voice actor).

– Tactics Ogre: Reborn is due out on November 11! This is an introduction to the game mixed with new information and behind-the scenes development stories. Featuring Hiroaki Kato (producer), Hitoshi Sakimoto composer), Tomoaki Maeno (voice actor), and Yuichi Nakamura (voice actor). 17:00 – Final Fantasy XIV: A Stroll with Yoshi-P in Tokyo Game Show 2022 (Japanese-only) – Final Fantasy XIV producer and director Naoki Yoshida visits a public world and plays Final Fantasy XIV with the players in this Tokyo Game Show 2022 edition of “A Stroll with Yoshi-P.” Featuring Naoki Yoshida (Final Fantasy XIV producer and director) and Toshio Murouchi (Final Fantasy XIV global community producer).

