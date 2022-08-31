NIS America Showcase 2022 Set for September 7 - News

/ 280 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

NIS America announced it will host the NIS America Showcase 2022 on September 7 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 ET / 4:00 pm UK. It will be streamed on Twitch.

The NIS America Showcase 2022 will feature four new video game announcements, updates, and a post-show with an in-depth look at upcoming games that are set to launch soon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles