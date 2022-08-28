Hogwarts Legacy PC Requirements Revealed - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developers Avalanche Software and Portkey Games have revealed the PC specifications for the PC version of Hogwarts Legacy via Steam.

Hogwarts Legacy will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2023. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed later.

Check out the PC requirements for Hogwarts Legacy below:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 OR AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i5-8400 OR AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 85 GB available space

85 GB available space Additional Notes: SDD(Preferred), HDD (Supported), 1080p/60 fps, Low Quality Settings, Upscale Performance Setting

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7-8700 OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD RX 5700 XT

NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD RX 5700 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 85 GB available space

85 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD, 1080p/60 fps, High Quality Settings, Upscale Quality Setting

