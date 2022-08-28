Hogwarts Legacy PC Requirements Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 229 Views
Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developers Avalanche Software and Portkey Games have revealed the PC specifications for the PC version of Hogwarts Legacy via Steam.
Hogwarts Legacy will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2023. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed later.
Check out the PC requirements for Hogwarts Legacy below:
Minimum:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 OR AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 85 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SDD(Preferred), HDD (Supported), 1080p/60 fps, Low Quality Settings, Upscale Performance Setting
Recommended:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD RX 5700 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 85 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD, 1080p/60 fps, High Quality Settings, Upscale Quality Setting
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Seeing those requirements this is gonna be a poor PC job I bet. Just like Sonic Frontiers.