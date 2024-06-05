Octopath Traveler II Out Now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Acquire have announced Octopath Traveler II is now available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It is available for $59.99.

A bundle that includes Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II is also available for $74.99. Octopath Traveler is also once again available on Xbox Game Pass.

Octopath Traveler released for the Nintendo Switch in July 2018, for PC in June 2019, and for the Xbox One in March 2021. Octopath Traveler II released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in February 2023.

Read details on Octopath Traveler II below:

This game is a brand-new entry in the Octopath Traveler series, the first installment of which was initially released in 2018 and sold over three million copies worldwide. It takes the series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG, to even greater heights.

In the world of Solistia, eight new travelers venture forth into an exciting new era.

Where will you go? What will you do? Whose tale will you bring to life?

Every path is yours to take.

Embark on an adventure all your own.

Features:

Begin your adventure as one of eight new travelers, each with their own origins, motivations, and unique skills.

The series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG, have reached even greater heights.

The story takes place in Solistia, where diverse cultures thrive from east to west and the industries of the new era flourish. You can sail the seas and explore every corner of a world that changes from day to night.

Each traveler has a unique set of Path Actions they can use to battle townspeople, obtain items, take others along in their travels, and more. Where will you go? What will you do? Every path is yours to take.

Actions they can use to battle townspeople, obtain items, take others along in their travels, and more. Where will you go? What will you do? Every path is yours to take. Familiar mechanics from the original game have been preserved, like the freedom to develop your travelers’ jobs and skills, as well as the Break and Boost system that made battles so exhilarating. New mechanics have also been added.

