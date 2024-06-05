Octopath Traveler Out Now for PS5 and PS4 - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Acquire have announced Octopath Traveler is now available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 $59.99.

A bundle that includes Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II is also available for $74.99.

Octopath Traveler released for the Nintendo Switch in July 2018, for PC in June 2019, and for the Xbox One in March 2021. Octopath Traveler II released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in February 2023, and today for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

Read details on the game below:

Octopath Traveler, the RPG that sold over three million copies worldwide (as of September 2022), is now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4! Retro pixel graphics and modern 3D CG come together to create an enchanting HD-2D world where you can embark on an adventure all your own!

Story

In the faraway land of Orsterra, eight travelers venture forth.

Step into their shoes and explore the realm as you see fit.

Eight brave souls, each with a unique talent. Eight lands, eight stories to be told.

So tell me, friend, what path will you tread?

Set forth on a journey all your own.

Features:

Journey through a unique and enchanting world of HD-2D graphics—a fusion of retro pixel art and 3D CG.

Classic command-based clashes combine with a unique “Break & Boost” system for more strategic battles.

Begin your adventure as one of eight travelers, each with their own origins, motivations, and unique skills. Where will you go? Who will you share the road with? Every choice is yours to make.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

