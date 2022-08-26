Second Extinction Arrives for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on October 20 - News

Developer Systemic Reaction announced dinosaur-themed multiplayer first-person shooter, Second Extinction, will launch for the Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on October 20.

The game has been in Early Access since October 2020 for PC and April 2021 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

View the full release trailer below:

Read details on the 1.0 update below:

New map and biome , effectively doubling the game area, allowing players to explore a new, savanna-based environment with new narrative missions and activities.

, effectively doubling the game area, allowing players to explore a new, savanna-based environment with new narrative missions and activities. Two totally new dinosaurs , including a new flying species, plus two new mutations to the existing roster of reptilian threats.

, including a new flying species, plus two new mutations to the existing roster of reptilian threats. Revamped progression system , increasing the level cap from 50 to 99, with an expanded difficulty spectrum.

, increasing the level cap from 50 to 99, with an expanded difficulty spectrum. Refined weapon upgrade system , allowing players to upgrade the power of their weapons, unlock perks to change their behavior, and upgrade support equipment for more customization options than ever before.

, allowing players to upgrade the power of their weapons, unlock perks to change their behavior, and upgrade support equipment for more customization options than ever before. Free roaming and hot joining , letting players start new missions directly from the map without having to leave the session, as well as join active games. Players can also bank resources and change loadouts by visiting bunkers scattered across the world.

, letting players start new missions directly from the map without having to leave the session, as well as join active games. Players can also bank resources and change loadouts by visiting bunkers scattered across the world. A host of other improvements including a revamped War Effort metagame, revised contract system, new cosmetic rewards, enhanced user interface, user experience and onboarding, and more!

