NieR-Inspired Phantom Hellcat Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher All in! Games and developer Ironbird Creations have announced the NieR-inspired hack-and-slash action adventure game, Phantom Hellcat, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Phantom Hellcat is a dynamic action-adventure game with showy combos in a theatrical setting. When demons kidnap Jolene’s mother, the teenager must take the stage and save her—but in the world of plays and props, things are not always what they appear to be.

A mysterious theater holds a sinister secret: demons imprisoned inside, guarded by a lonely overseer. When one of the seals loses its power, evil forces abduct their guardian to another dimension. All that’s left behind is her rebellious daughter, Jolene.

Though her mother’s craft is a tough act to follow, Jolene must master it in no time. She must use magic masks to navigate through different deadly plays to upstage a mysterious Trickster and save her family.

Jump into dynamic hack-and-slash combat in vibrant but treacherous fantasy worlds interwoven with a theatrical setting. Slide, dash, and push forward to reach a grand finale.

Engage in Visceral Combat with Laser-Sharp Controls – Ensemble powerful combos to take down enemies in epic boss fights, and use your surroundings as a weapon.

– Ensemble powerful combos to take down enemies in epic boss fights, and use your surroundings as a weapon. Disguise Yourself with Upgradeable Masks – Their power will give you new abilities.

– Their power will give you new abilities. Experience Platforming from Different Angles – 3D and 2D perspectives mix on every level.

– 3D and 2D perspectives mix on every level. Traverse Different Demonic Stages of Theater – Theater is based on pop-culture like Transylvanian castle and many more.

– Theater is based on pop-culture like Transylvanian castle and many more. Discover the Secrets of the Theater – Replay levels to find collectibles and hidden treasures.

– Replay levels to find collectibles and hidden treasures. Grow in Power – Use a skill tree and choose your strategy.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

