The Lords of the Fallen Arrives in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 434 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher CI Games and developer Hexworks announced Lords of the Fallen 2 has been renamed to The Lords of the Fallen and it will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Lords of the Fallen introduces an all-new, epic RPG adventure in a vast, interconnected world more than five times larger than the original game.

After an age of the cruellest tyranny, the demon God, Adyr, was finally defeated. But Gods… do not fall forever. Now, aeons later, Adyr’s resurrection draws nigh. As one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, journey through both the realms of the living and the dead in this expansive RPG experience, featuring colossal boss battles, fast challenging combat, thrilling character encounters, and deep, immersive storytelling. Will your legend be one of light… or one of darkness?

Dare to Hope.

Explore Vast, Interconnected Worlds

Journey across two expansive, parallel worlds in your epic quest to overthrow Adyr. While the living realm presents its own brutal challenges, untold terrors lurk in the nightmarish realm of the dead.

Define Your Own Legend

Fully customize your character’s appearance from a wide array of visual options, before selecting one of nine character classes. Whichever starting path you take, develop your character to your own playstyle by upgrading stats, weapons, armour and spells.

Master Fast, Challenging Fluid Tactical Combat

Only those that master the deep, tactical combat can hope to survive. Choose from 100s of uniquely brutal weapons, or forgo metal for magic with devastating attacks of the arcane.

Unite or Fight in Online Multiplayer

Experience the expansive, single player campaign alone, or invite a second player to join your adventure in uninterrupted, online co-op. But be warned – Heroes from other realms can, and will invade.

Wield a Device of Ungodly Power

Your lantern possesses the ungodly power to cross between worlds. Use this dark art to reach forgotten places, unearth fabled treasures, and even manipulate the very soul of your foe.

Rise from Death

Fall in the world of the living, and rise again… in the world of the dead. You now have one final chance to return to your living state, as all manner of hellish creature descends upon you.

Key Features:

Embark upon two vast, parallel world—that of the living… and the dead.

Master a fast, fluid and challenging combat system.

Wield devastating magic attacks and character buffs.

Invite a second player to join your campaign in uninterrupted, online multiplayer.

Encounter a wide array of characters, eager to offer a dubious hand…

Fully customize your own unique character.

Choose from nine starting character classes, including Knight, Rogue, and Fire Apprentice.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles