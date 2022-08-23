Lies of P Appears to be Coming to Xbox Game Pass - News

/ 219 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Lies of P, the Souls-like action-RPG inspired by the classic story of Pinocchio, appears to be getting a release on Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft's GM of Xbox games marketing Aaron Greenberg in a post on Twitter showcasing pictures of the Xbox booth at Gamescom showed a demo station for Lies of P with the Xbox Game Pass logo.

Lies of P was announced for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in May 2021, while an alpha gameplay trailer was released in November 2021.

With the game being showcased at the Xbox booth at Gamescom it is entirely possible we will see more of the game this week.

Few more photos of some of the games/experiences at our booth. #Xboxgamescom pic.twitter.com/4EyIG2NAgS — Aaron Greenberg ➡️ gamescom (@aarongreenberg) August 23, 2022

Read details on the game below:

Inspired by the familiar story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is an action souls-like game set in a cruel, dark Belle Époque world. All of humanity is lost in a once beautiful city that has now become a living hell filled with unspeakable horrors. Lies of P offers an elegant world filled with tension, deep combat system and a gripping story. Guide Pinocchio's and experience his unrelenting journey to become human.

A Dark Fairytale Retold

The timeless tale of Pinocchio has been reimagined with dark and striking visuals.Set in the fallen city of Krat, Pinnochio desperately fights to become human against all odds.

Visual Concept

The city of Krat was insipired by the Belle Époque Era in Europe (late 19th Century to the early 20th Century) and is the epitome of a collapsed city bereft of prosperity.

'Lying' Quests and Multiple Endings

Experience interconnected procedural quests that play out depending on how you lie. These choices will then affect how the story ends.

Weapon-Making System

You can combine weapons in a multitude of ways to create something new altogether. Research to find the best combinations and make something truly special.

Special Skill System

With Pinocchio being a doll, you can change parts of his body to gain new skills and hopefully an edge in battle. But not all of the enhancements are for fighting though, they can also provide several other unique and useful features.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles