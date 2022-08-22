The Game Awards 2022 Set for December 8 - News

Geoff Keighley announced The Game Awards 2022 will be held on December 8 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The awards show will have new looks at upcoming games, new game announcements, and world premieres. There will also be musical performances including The Game Awards Orchestra conducted by Lorne Balfe.

Best Adaptation will be added as a new category for 2022, which recognizes outstanding work adapting video game IP to other entertainment forms. This includes TV shows, movies, books, podcasts, comics, and more.

"The Best Adaptation Award is a way for the gaming industry and its fans to tip its hat to creative work that authentically adapts and often adds lore and context to our favorite gaming franchises," said Keighley. "With so many game-inspired projects across entertainment, the time is right to honor excellence in adapting video game worlds to other mediums."

The Game Awards 2022 will be streamed worldwide on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and more. More details on the show and tickets will be released this Fall.

