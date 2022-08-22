Flashback 2 Delayed to 2023 - News

Microids announced Flashback 2 has been delayed from Winter 2022 to 2023. It is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

"We have an important news to share today regarding the launch of the video game Flashback 2," said Microids via Twitter. "First and foremost, allow us to thank you all for your patience and your support. Our team is working hard to deliver an adventure matching players expectations for this popular franchise dear to our hearts for now more than three decades.

"Originally planned for winter 2022 on consoles and PC, we took the decision to push the game release back to 2023. A more accurate launch date will be shared at a later time.

"We are deeply thankful for your understanding and really hope the experience will please all gamers around the world. We will keep you up to date regularly about the development progress."

