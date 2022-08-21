The Last of Us HBO Series First Footage Released - News

HBO in a new sizzle reel promoting its upcoming shows has provided the first footage of The Last of Us TV series. The footage shown in the sizzle reel features roughly 20 seconds of footage.

View The Last of Us TV series teaser footage below (Starting at 1:42 into the video):

The first season of the show will adapt the first game in the franchise. However, some episodes will "deviate greatly" due to the game and HBO series being in a different medium. Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann is one of five directors for the first season of the upcoming The Last of Us HBO TV series.

The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal plays Joel and Bella Ramey, best known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in HBO's Game of Thrones, plays Ellie.

