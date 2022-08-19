PC Game Pass Adds Death Stranding on August 23 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 613 Views
Microsoft announced PC Game Pass will add Death Stranding on August 23. This is the original version of the game and not the Director's Cut.
View the PC Game Pass trailer for Death Stranding below:
Read details on the game below:
From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes an all-new, genre-defying open-world action adventure starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Lea Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner.
In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the globe, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With otherworldly creatures plaguing the landscape, and mass extinction imminent, it’s up to Sam Porter Bridges to travel across the ravaged wasteland and save humanity from impending annihilation.
For those who don’t know, Death Stranding is all about the importance of connections; we’re so excited to be connecting more players to this world and this truly wonderful community. Over the past few years, we’ve been fortunate enough to engage with so many players and run multiple community events across our official social channels – soon PC Game Pass members can join in these future activities!
Windows 10 / 11 PC gamers can expect such features as ultrawide mode, photo mode, high frame rate, and cross-over content from some very well-known franchises. What’s more, the PC Game Pass Edition of Death Stranding will also include the following items, which are unlockable as you progress through the story:
- Chiral Gold / Omnireflector “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses (Color Variant)
- Gold and Silver Power Skeleton
- Gold and Silver All-Terrain Skeleton
- Gold and Silver Armor Plate
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Hmmm. Was never too interested in this game but may just have to give it a go on gamepass.
Seems like a bit of a catch for Microsoft, even if it is for PC only.
So Microsoft paid Sony to put it on gamepass pc?
Not entirely sure how the deal went down because Sony didn't publish the PC version of Death Stranding. 505 Games did. I'm guessing there wasn't any stipulations of what 505 could do with publishing rights.
Presumably they paid 505. Its not too disimilar to the situation with MLB The Show which has a different publisher on Xbox, although the boxart still has the PS logo on it.