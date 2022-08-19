PC Game Pass Adds Death Stranding on August 23 - News

Microsoft announced PC Game Pass will add Death Stranding on August 23. This is the original version of the game and not the Director's Cut.

From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes an all-new, genre-defying open-world action adventure starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Lea Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner.

In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the globe, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With otherworldly creatures plaguing the landscape, and mass extinction imminent, it’s up to Sam Porter Bridges to travel across the ravaged wasteland and save humanity from impending annihilation.

For those who don’t know, Death Stranding is all about the importance of connections; we’re so excited to be connecting more players to this world and this truly wonderful community. Over the past few years, we’ve been fortunate enough to engage with so many players and run multiple community events across our official social channels – soon PC Game Pass members can join in these future activities!

Windows 10 / 11 PC gamers can expect such features as ultrawide mode, photo mode, high frame rate, and cross-over content from some very well-known franchises. What’s more, the PC Game Pass Edition of Death Stranding will also include the following items, which are unlockable as you progress through the story:

Chiral Gold / Omnireflector “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses (Color Variant)

Gold and Silver Power Skeleton

Gold and Silver All-Terrain Skeleton

Gold and Silver Armor Plate

