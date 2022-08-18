Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Once Again Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has remained first place for another week on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 32nd week of 2022.

Nintendo Switch Sports up one spot to second place, while FIFA 22 climbed up from fifth to third place. Minecraft and Mario Party Superstars are up two spots to fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has dropped four spots to sixth place. Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is up two spots to seventh place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and four multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 32, 2022: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports FIFA 22 Minecraft Mario Party Superstars Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Mario Strikers: Battle League The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports F1 22

