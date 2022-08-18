Slime Rancher 2 Launches September 22 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Developer Monomi Park announced Slime Rancher 2 will launch in Early access for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 22.

"Slime Rancher 2 will launch into Early Access/Game Preview with a big world to explore, many different slimes to collect and combine, and an introduction to the game story and the mystery behind Rainbow Island," reads an FAQ on the Early Access version of the game. "It's a substantial graphical leap over the original and all of the content currently available is in a highly-polished state. It should serve as a robust introduction to the new world we’re developing and a great jumping off point for the features we’ll be adding further into development.

"However, launching into Early Access/Game Preview means that at launch, Slime Rancher 2 will be incomplete. It will not have all of the features, slimes, environments, items, story, etc. that will ultimately be found in the full game. We have taken great care to ensure that Slime Rancher 2 will always feel relatively whole and worth playing at any point in its development, but if you are someone who wants to play through a game all at once in a complete state, you can simply wait until the full game is released at a later date. We’ll be waiting for you!

"And while launching into Early Access/Game Preview means that some features may be incomplete, or things may not work as intended, it is our intention that Slime Rancher 2 works as a player would expect as much as possible. We have no intention of delivering updates in a knowingly unstable state, or treating our players as QA testers instead of customers. Those that have experience with our Early Access/Game Preview development for Slime Rancher have seen this first hand, and we intend to do the same for Slime Rancher 2."

Read details on the game below:

Slime Rancher 2 is a sequel to the award-winning, smash-hit original that has been enjoyed by over 10 million fans worldwide. Continue the adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to Rainbow Island, a mysterious land brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources, and an avalanche of wiggling, jiggling, new slimes to discover.

As Beatrix attempts to unravel the island’s secrets and uncover its true purpose, she’ll build, ranch, and farm within a beautiful conservatory, whose sparkling glass walls give her full view of the prismatic paradise she now calls home.

Key Features:

Explore a Vibrant New World – Continue the slime ranching adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to a mysterious rainbow-hued island.

– Continue the slime ranching adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to a mysterious rainbow-hued island. Discover Wiggly New Slimes – Collect slimes never seen before on the Far, Far Range, like the bouncy cotton slime or the aquatic angler slime.

– Collect slimes never seen before on the Far, Far Range, like the bouncy cotton slime or the aquatic angler slime. Build a Conservatory on Rainbow Island – Earn newbucks from slime plorts and collect resources on Rainbow Island to upgrade your vacpack, build new gadgets, and expand your conservatory.

