High On Life Delayed to December 13 - News

The creators of Rick and Morty and Squanch Games have announced the first-person shooter, High On Life, has been delayed from October 25 to December 13. It will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

"As we work to polish the best possible gaming experience for High On Life, the game's release date will be moved to December 13, 2022," reads a tweet from Squanch Games.

"The team at Squanch Games is excited for you to play, and we thank you for your continued patience and support!"

Read details on the game below:

Partner with talking guns, collect intergalactic bounties, take down an alien cartel, and save Earth in the latest game from the mind of Justin Roiland.

Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you’ve really got nothing going for you until an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity invades Earth. Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero’s call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen. Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Justin Roiland!

Guns are Your Friends (Awww)!

Rescue and team up with charismatic, talking guns to become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen. Each weapon has its own unique personality, and you’ll get to know these guns (in a cool and normal way) during your journey. They’ll share their thoughts and perspectives during pivotal moments, and the decisions you make can lead to different outcomes in the story.

Go All Over the Place

Navigate dynamic and changing worlds that include a jungle paradise, a city built inside of an asteroid, the hub of the cosmos, and a variety of other strange places. These aren’t one-way trips, either. Hunters can revisit planets to track down collectibles, rescue human stragglers, and discover Exciting Narrative Surprises.

Take the Law into Your Hands or Whatever!

Leverage the unique skills of each gun to go up against a variety of criminals as you track down the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of alien goons. Hunters are encouraged to strategically choose the best gun for every situation, sizing up enemies and swapping weapons on the fly. Just so you know, these guys have all been extensively researched. They use humans as drugs, so it’s totally cool that you’re doing this. Seriously.

Do Some Other Stuff

Hunters can hone their skills in replayable Hunter Challenges, earning in-game resources to buy upgrades and an array of alien technology. Warp Bases can be used to recharge your bounty hunter suit and special ammo — or even enemy encounters when you’re feeling bloodthirsty. Get to know a bunch of weird, fun, and hilarious, NPCs! Did we mention that the guns talk?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

