Embracer Group Acquires IP Rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit - News

Embracer Group announced it has entered an agreement through its subsidiary Freemode to acquire Middle-earth Enterprises and the IP rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien in regards to motion pictures, video games, board games, merchandising, theme parks, and stage productions.

The deal includes the matching rights for other Middle-earth related literary works authorized by the Tolkien Estate and HarperCollins, which have not been explored yet.

Embracer says the deal will give them "significant growth opportunities within PC, consoles, mobile, and tabletop games."

"I am truly excited to have The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, one of the world’s most epic fantasy franchises join the Embracer family, opening up more transmedia opportunities including synergies across our global group," said Embracer founder Lars Wingefors.

"I am thrilled to see what lies in the future for this IP with Freemode and Asmodee as a start within the group. Going forward, we also look forward to collaborating with both existing and new external licensees of our increasingly stronger IP portfolio."

