Commandos 3 HD Remaster Launches August 30 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Kalypso Media and developer Raylight Games announced Commandos 3 HD Remaster will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on August 30.

Fall in, soldier! Commandos 3 HD Remaster sends you to the relentless and unforgiving battlefields of Europe. Fight your way through the deadly trenches of Stalingrad, defeat the German enemy in the fanatical heart of the Third Reich in Berlin, and use your tactical know-how to survive the storming of Normandy on D-Day.

In this revamped third instalment of the acclaimed real-time tactics series, lead a notorious special forces unit deep behind enemy lines during World War II. Help the Allies to victory in high definition, with improved controls and user interface.

Remastered in High Definition

Includes reworked 3D models and textures built from the ground up, improved controls, refined UI and beginner-friendly tutorials and hints.

Lead Six Daredevil Commandos

The special units under your command, from the Green Beret, Sapper, Sniper, Diver, Spy and Thief, are experts in their field and crucial to the success of your mission.

Relive Iconic World War II Campaigns

From training camp to 12 daring missions, experience history across 3 major frontlines including Stalingrad, Central Europe and Normandy.

Story and Action-Driven Missions

Follow a crack team of commandos in a time of great peril, Commandos 3 HD Remaster includes even more detail and action than its predecessors.

Rally Your Troops for Multiplayer

Compete in “Deathmatch” or “Collect the Flag” modes for two-to-eight players, all with distinct victory conditions.

