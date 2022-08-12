Alone in the Dark Reboot Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Pieces Interactive have announced a reboot of Alone in the Dark, which is a third-person survival horror series. The reboot is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Return to Derceto Manor in this reimagination of Alone in the Dark, a love letter to the 90s cult classic horror game. Discovering that her uncle has gone missing, Emily Hartwood goes looking for him with the help of private investigator Edward Carnby. Arriving at Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally fatigued, they encounter strange residents, portals to nightmarish worlds, dangerous monsters—and ultimately a plot of rising evil and its followers.

Key Features:

A classic horror experience, featuring combat, puzzle, exploration, and story.

While presenting a completely original story, we incorporate characters, places, and themes from the 90s original trilogy.

Play as Edward or Emily and uncover Derceto’s mysteries from two perspectives, including completely different cutscenes and levels.

Set in the gothic American south in the 1920s, the game features a noir-setting with classical Lovecraftian horror elements, where the familiar meets the surreal.

a deep psychological story that goes beyond the realms of the imaginable, by Mikael Hedberg, cult horror writer of SOMA and Amnesia. Trapped inside the gothic mansion, you encounter mind bending anomalies and fight back the evil that has infiltrated the house…

