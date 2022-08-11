RPG Soccer Story Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher No More Robots and developer PanicBarn have announced open-world RPG, Soccer Story, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC via Steam, Google Stadia, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2022.

It’s been a year since The Calamity tore apart the very foundations of soccer as we know it. Since then, Soccer Inc. has made dang well sure that not a soul has been allowed to even look at a soccer ball, let alone kick it. It’s a real Messi situation, no doubt.

But this is just the calm before the score. A magical football has now chosen you, The Savior of Soccer, and—you’ll get a kick out of this—you’ve been tasked with saving the future of the sport, and bringing harmony to the world once more.

Can you remind everyone why there’s just no substitute for soccer, or will there be a foul ending?

This sprawling open-world RPG asks you to use your head, with goal-oriented quests and side-missions to complete over 15 hours of gameplay, and a huge range of activities and events to take part in.

Build your soccer career and do battle against the fiercest teams like literal sharks, toddlers, old-age pensioners and ninjas, while completing a single-player story full of quirky characters, quests, rogue refs and wacky soccer-adjacent sports.

On top of that, a four-player local multiplayer match mode with a full roster of teams and animal captains will make you dribble, and guarantee that Soccer Story remains a real keeper in your video game collection.

