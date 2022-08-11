Metal Slug Tactics Delayed to 2023 - News

Publisher Dotemu and developer Leikir Studio announced the strategy RPG, Metal Slug Tactics, has been delayed from 2022 to 2023.

"Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma are tinkering away to make Metal Slug Tactics as explosive as possible on release, but the squad needs a bit more time in the shop to prepare for the battles ahead," said Dotemu via Twitter. "See you in 2023!"

Metal Slug Tactics is in development for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

