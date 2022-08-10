Microsoft Claims Sony is Paying Developers for 'Blocking Rights' to Keep Games off of Game Pass - News

/ 686 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft in its response to Sony's claims with Brazil's regulatory body, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), about Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard has claimed Sony has paid for "blocking rights" to keep games off of Xbox Game Pass.

"Microsoft’s ability to continue expanding Game Pass has been obstructed by Sony's desire to inhibit such growth," said Microsoft in a filing to CADE that was translated from Portuguese translated by VideoGamesChronicle. "Sony pays for 'blocking rights' to prevent developers from adding content to Game Pass and other competing subscription services."

Microsoft also stated, "Considering that exclusivity strategies have been at the core of Sony’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the games industry, and that Sony is a leader in the distribution of digital games, Sony’s concern with possible exclusivity of Activision‘s content is incoherent, to say the least.

"It only reveals, once again, a fear about an innovative business model that offers high-quality content at low costs to gamers, threatening a leadership that has been forged from a device-centric and exclusivity-focused strategy over the years."

Microsoft in the same response sent to CADE feels Sony is being apprehensive about the increased competition once the Activision Blizzard deal closes, rather than a worry about Microsoft becoming anti-competitive.

Microsoft also considers the "New PlayStation Plus" is considered a rival to Xbox Game Pass in the industry and "the use of exclusive arrangements has been at the heart of Sony's strategy to strengthen its presence in the gaming industry."

Along with its first-party lineup, Sony has entered agreements with third-party publishers to ensure some games release as exclusives at launch on PlayStation consoles.

Microsoft sees Sony's claims as a "fear regarding an innovative business model that offers high quality content at low costs to players, threatening a leadership that was forged from a device-centric strategy and focused on exclusivity throughout of years."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles