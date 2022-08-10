Microsoft Claims Sony is Paying Developers for 'Blocking Rights' to Keep Games off of Game Pass - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 686 Views
Microsoft in its response to Sony's claims with Brazil's regulatory body, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), about Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard has claimed Sony has paid for "blocking rights" to keep games off of Xbox Game Pass.
"Microsoft’s ability to continue expanding Game Pass has been obstructed by Sony's desire to inhibit such growth," said Microsoft in a filing to CADE that was translated from Portuguese translated by VideoGamesChronicle. "Sony pays for 'blocking rights' to prevent developers from adding content to Game Pass and other competing subscription services."
Microsoft also stated, "Considering that exclusivity strategies have been at the core of Sony’s strategy to strengthen its presence in the games industry, and that Sony is a leader in the distribution of digital games, Sony’s concern with possible exclusivity of Activision‘s content is incoherent, to say the least.
"It only reveals, once again, a fear about an innovative business model that offers high-quality content at low costs to gamers, threatening a leadership that has been forged from a device-centric and exclusivity-focused strategy over the years."
Microsoft in the same response sent to CADE feels Sony is being apprehensive about the increased competition once the Activision Blizzard deal closes, rather than a worry about Microsoft becoming anti-competitive.
Microsoft also considers the "New PlayStation Plus" is considered a rival to Xbox Game Pass in the industry and "the use of exclusive arrangements has been at the heart of Sony's strategy to strengthen its presence in the gaming industry."
Along with its first-party lineup, Sony has entered agreements with third-party publishers to ensure some games release as exclusives at launch on PlayStation consoles.
Microsoft sees Sony's claims as a "fear regarding an innovative business model that offers high quality content at low costs to players, threatening a leadership that was forged from a device-centric strategy and focused on exclusivity throughout of years."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
This was something that's been suspected of for a long time, but there was nothing ever concrete. You have to assume Microsoft can't be lying to a governing body about such a damning claim. Especially considering a $70 billion acquisition is at stake. I wonder if Microsoft will need to provide proof on such claims.
They did go a bit for the jugular about Sony paying for third party exclusives as a core part of Sony's business model. I think Microsoft even referred to FFVII Remake as a first party exclusive lol
Yeah, basically what I was going to say. We've all suspected Sony was doing this but this confirms it.
Why would they need proof they are not going to court. It's also not illegal and as DonFerrari said it's not like MS never went for this strategy.
If they can't produce proof (and well if they did, like produce the contract claiming that, it would likely be a breach of contract between that company and Sony).
MS seems to have even forgot they also pay for exclusive rights and now decided to go for purchasing publishers so they don't need to care about individual contracts.
I almost dropped a tear, poor trillion dolar company... Sony is such a bully !!!
MS still crying even after buying Activision lol.... Both parties need to just stfu and keep playing your chess moves. The customers will decide in the end.
100% but tbf, MS hasn't bought Activision yet. They still have to convince a lot of governments that they should be allowed to buy Activision while Sony is trying everything they can to stop the deal from happening.
And they're both playing real life console wars in the process lol
MS haven’t bought anything yet and Sony is literally the only gaming Company that is upset about this potential acquisition.
Well the strategy worked out great for Sony they have done so for decades and especially the PS4 was really successful because of it. Besides it's not as if Microsoft je er tried to make third party exclusives work.
Hell they are doing it now by simply buying the publishers of said games. The best way to improve your position is not too just develop your own games, but too also make other Devs make games for you, which don't release in the other party's platform.
Making sure your competitive platform offers less choice while you offer more is better than you just being able to offer more. PlayStation and Microsoft in the end are massive corporations inclined on making money and dominating the market.
Yeah, we can argue semantics all we want, but all 3 console manufacturers are making deals/ purchases based on creating value for their hardware. They're just doing it in different ways.
and because everyone seems to turn a blind eye to this: the dev/ publisher is an equal member in these contracts. If Sony's contract for RE8 was to prevent a Gamepass release, this means Capcom agreed to it.