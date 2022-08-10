PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Lineup for August 2022 Announced - News

/ 541 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for August 2022 that will be added on August 16. The games will be available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members.

The games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog includes three Yakuza games, Dead by Daylight, Ghost Recon Wildlands, Bugsnax, and more.

Check out the latest information below:

Yakuza 0

The glitz, glamour, and unbridled decadence of the 80s are back in Yakuza 0. Fight like hell through Tokyo and Osaka with protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and series regular Goro Majima. Play as the former to discover how he finds himself in a world of trouble when a simple debt collection goes wrong. Then, step into the silver-toed shoes of Goro Majima and explore his “normal” life as the proprietor of a cabaret club.

Yakuza Kiwami

The first Yakuza title debuted in 2005 on PS2. This PS4 remake rebuilds that experience from scratch. Follow the early days of Kazuma Kiryu as he returns to the streets of Japan after serving a decade-long prison sentence for a crime he didn’t commit to save his best friend.

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza’s sequel receives the remake treatment, not only updating the original but expanding it with a playable adventure starring Goro Majima set before the events of the main game. A year after the events of the first Yakuza, an assassination pulls Kazuma Kiryu out of a peaceful life to broker peace between rival clans and face off against Ryuji Goda, known as the Dragon of Kansai.

Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is a 1v4 multiplayer game that draws from all corners of the horror world from a powerful slasher to a terrifying paranormal entity. Choose between playing an unstoppable Killer and one of 4 Survivors trying to evade a gruesome death. Each character has their own deep progression system and plenty of unlockables that can be customized to fit your personal strategy. Work together to escape, or stalk and sacrifice every Survivor.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Create a team with up to 3 friends and enjoy the ultimate military shooter experience set in a massive, dangerous, and responsive open world. Create and fully customize your Ghost, weapons, and gear. Enjoy a total freedom of playstyle and discover stunning diverse landscapes both on and off road, in the air, on land, and at sea with over 60 different vehicles.

Bugsnax

Play an investigative journalist who has set out to explore Snaktooth Island, home to legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Discover, hunt and capture all 100 critters while also tracking down and reuniting the island’s inhabitants.

Also available on August 16 are:

Metro Exodus

Trials of Mana

UNO

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles