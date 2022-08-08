Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Premieres December 20, 2024 - News

Sega and Paramount Pictures announced the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie will premiere in theaters on December 20, 2024. More details on the movie were not announced.

The previous movie in the franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, set a record for the biggest opening weekend ever for a video game movie at the domestic box office with $71 million. It has earned $401.8 million worldwide, which is enough to make it the fourth highest grossing video game movie of all time.

Running faster, flying higher, and punching harder. #SonicMovie3 hits theatres on December 20, 2024. pic.twitter.com/DcFGbaKUao — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) August 9, 2022

