Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Sets Video Game Movie Record With $71M in its Domestic Opening Weekend

/ 291 Views

posted 2 hours ago

It was reported yesterday Sonic The Hedgehog 2 earned $26.5 million on its opening day in the domestic market, which is the biggest opening day ever for a video game movie.

The movie has now set a new record for the biggest opening weekend ever for a video game movie at the domestic box office with $71 million, according to Sunday estimates posted by Deadline.

This figure is slightly ahead of the $67 million to $69 million it was expected to earn over the weekend. This is also higher than the first movie in the series earned in its first weekend, which was $58 million.

Last weekend, Paramount's Sonic The Hedgehog 2 movie hit theaters in 31 international markets and earned $25.5 million. That is two percent higher than the original Sonic The Hedgehog movie did in 2020.

The movie debuted in first in a number of markets and earned $6.4 million in the UK, $5.7 million in France, $2.8 million in Australia, $2.2 million in Spain, and $2.1 million in Germany. It was also number one in Sweden, Czech Republic, Austria, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, Slovakia and South Africa.

