Bandai Namco Potentially Teased Tekken 8

by, posted 1 hour ago

Bandai Namco in a new video for Tekken 7 might have teased Tekken 8. The video ends with a new render of Kazuya Mishima and the text "Get Ready."

The video mainly focused on a free update for Tekken 7 that features battle balance adjustments that will be implemented into the fighting game.

View the video below:

Tekken 7 released for the arcades in March 2015 and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in June 2017.

