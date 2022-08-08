Bandai Namco Potentially Teased Tekken 8 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 162 Views
Bandai Namco in a new video for Tekken 7 might have teased Tekken 8. The video ends with a new render of Kazuya Mishima and the text "Get Ready."
The video mainly focused on a free update for Tekken 7 that features battle balance adjustments that will be implemented into the fighting game.
View the video below:
Tekken 7 released for the arcades in March 2015 and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in June 2017.
The state of fighting games has made me sad of late, not the quality and titles published, those are seemingly coming at a decent rate and most titles have improved gameplay wise a lot but Tekken 7 was 7 years ago and by time 8 or a successor releases it will be a lot longer. Encouragement of paid DLC characters have basically meant overall I've spent less on the games, plus less play time because of it. Instead of a new title every 3-4 years, it's 1 every gen plus DLC characters instead.
On subject of the game, great they are teasing but was hoping for a fresh start. Same classic gameplay but whole new set of characters (after all Harada did say the Mishima story was done, maybe it was just Heihatchi). I can't be disappointed if Lei is locked behind a paywall if none of the classics are in it. :P