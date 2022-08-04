SNK Announces NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 2 - News

/ 229 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

SNK has announced NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 2. Platforms and a release date will be announced at a later date.

Get ready for your next retro fix with the NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION Vol.2!

More info to be announced soon so stay tuned!#SNK #NEOGEO pic.twitter.com/hXT3QYh6Je — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) August 4, 2022

The first collection, NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1, is available now for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It includes SNK Gals’ Fighters, Samurai Shodown! 2, King of Fighters R-2, The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny, Fatal Fury: First Contact, Metal Slug: 1st Mission, Metal Slug: 2nd Mission, Dark Arms: Beast Buster 1999, Crush Roller, and Big Tournament Golf.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles