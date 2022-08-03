Samurai Maiden Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

D3 Publisher and developer Shade have announced sword-fighting action game, Samurai Maiden, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch worldwide this winter.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

SAMURAI MAIDEN follows the story of a high school student who falls asleep after a boring day of history lessons, waking alongside historical figure, Nobunaga Oda, known as the first great unifier in Japan. The two find themselves at the burning Honnoji Temple where the underworld has opened. Having trained in the art of sword fighting as a hobby, Tsumugi is suddenly put to the test in actual battle as she is gifted the evil warding blade by the desperate Nobunaga Oda, who steps into the underworld to put an end to the calamity. Even Tsumugi, an admittedly poor history student, recognizes Oda as the hero of the Sengoku period and understands she must rise to this bizarre occasion.

In SAMURAI MAIDEN, players can look forward to slaughtering mobs of undead enemies with Tsumugi’s powerful swordsmanship. With stylish combination attacks and strong counters, Tsumugi is well equipped to slay groups of zombies as well as tough bosses—but as a student from modern times, she is not capable of fighting her way out of the underworld!

However, Tsumugi is not SAMURAI MAIDEN‘s only fighter: she encounters three friendly ninjas at the Honnoji Temple, known as The Gokage, who decide to brave the underworld with her. The Gokage is comprised of Iyo, a hardworking ninja with a variety of tools, Hagane, an older ninja with a mechanical body, and Komimi, a genius with a unique jutsu. Through their travel, the team will quarrel, laugh, and fight alongside each other, forging new bonds in the process.

In their journey, players will be able to use the “Gokage System,” which allows a rapid combination of Tsumugi’s sword style and The Gokage’s powerful ninjutsu. From the samurai’s slashing and piercing attacks—to the ninjas’ wire arm, freezing yin yang jutsu, and various kunai attacks, players will be able to utilize these two types of offense to fight through the hoard of undead enemies.

Additionally, the group has unlockable special abilities: when Tsumugi and The Gokage’s spirits are heightened they can unlock these abilities by locking lips. However, they will need to build trust in each other before these special unified abilities can be unleashed in battle.

Cut through the evils in the Sengoku period while establishing relationships with the Sengoku maidens as the temple burns. The samurai slices while the ninjas dice to destroy the underworld of Honnoji Temple—will they be able to rewrite history?

