Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for PC Price Corrected in Several Countries

A post on Steam Community has revealed the price for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered in several countries was incorrect and has since been fixed. The price has been corrected in Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, and the UK.

The price correction is better for the consumers as it is now lower than it was before. The price in the UK was listed at £54.99 before the price change and is now available for £49.99, according to VideoGamesChronicle.

If you pre-ordered the game in one of these countries you will need to cancel the pre-order and pre-order it again in order to get the lower price before August 12th and to receive the early unlock bonuses.

Pre-order bonuses for the game include the following content:

Early unlock for three Spider-Man suits

The tech-heavy Iron Spider Suit

The one-of-a-kind Spider-Punk Suit

The original Velocity Suit

An early unlock of the Spider-Drone combat gadget

5 extra skill points to spend on Spidey upgrades

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 12. It is available now for the PlayStation 5, while the original Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for the PlayStation 4.

