Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for PC Price Corrected in Several Countries - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 511 Views
A post on Steam Community has revealed the price for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered in several countries was incorrect and has since been fixed. The price has been corrected in Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, and the UK.
The price correction is better for the consumers as it is now lower than it was before. The price in the UK was listed at £54.99 before the price change and is now available for £49.99, according to VideoGamesChronicle.
If you pre-ordered the game in one of these countries you will need to cancel the pre-order and pre-order it again in order to get the lower price before August 12th and to receive the early unlock bonuses.
Pre-order bonuses for the game include the following content:
- Early unlock for three Spider-Man suits
- The tech-heavy Iron Spider Suit
- The one-of-a-kind Spider-Punk Suit
- The original Velocity Suit
- An early unlock of the Spider-Drone combat gadget
- 5 extra skill points to spend on Spidey upgrades
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 12. It is available now for the PlayStation 5, while the original Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for the PlayStation 4.
That's like £5 less?, for a game that came out in what, 2018?., that's nearly a 4 yr old game at this point.
I know Days Gone went down in price nearly a year later, but I don't see the same happening with Spidey.
They need to maintain the narrative that sony bad sony evil
Not really, when I just said that days Gone went down in price a yr later.
What's got your nickers in a twist lately?. Was it that last article?, because I didn't even downvote you on any of that.
Also Don above said the price was still high, so does that mean he holds the same narrative?.
I don't read too much into what Classic says lol. I wouldn't take it personally. I rarely ever see comments that aren't hot takes along the lines of Sony good/Microsoft bad and you can't say anything else otherwise. I agree with you though. I love the game, but I'm gonna wait for a sale on PC. I picked up Horizon and Days Gone for $25 each this past Steam summer sale.
I'm not even taking it personally. I'm just wondering why he's going all antag mode on anyone questing the price tag of a nearly 4 yr old game.
I'm def gonna be waiting for a sale, I did the same with HZD+DG and managed to grab both for the price of around £50, which was what I was comfortable with in a 2 game deal.
Still high, but it is considered as new release so ok I guess, at least they correct to a minor price instead of the opposite.
It definitely is too high. All previous Sony PC releases were at max $50 which included Horizon Zero Dawn that came with the Frozen Wilds expansion. It included all the PC features that Spider-Man is being released with too. So other than the mass appeal of Spider-Man being the main character, not sure why the $10 increase over previous releases that also had their own DLC included in the package. So I'm going to wait for a sale on this one. Definitely want to pick it up for sure!
This was corrected to 49 so it entered the max price of previous releases.
Price is still the same in the US. Oh well