Nintendo Has No Plans to Raise the Price of the Switch in Japan Amid Weak Yen

A weaker yen this year has meant several tech products has seen a price hike in Japan including iPhones, refrigerators, and everything in between. However, one exception to this is the price of video game consoles.

A new report from Bloomberg says that consoles are now up to $100 cheaper in Japan than anywhere else due to the weaker yen.

Nintendo in response to Bloomberg has said it has no plans to raise the price of the Nintendo Switch, while Microsoft declined to comment. Sony Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki last week declined to comment on whether it would raise the price of the PS5 in Japan.

The report says no gaming company wants to raise the price of its console as it could lead to losing players and game developers to rivals, and Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony believe they can recoup losses with international software sales. However, this thinking could be changing as some people are buying consoles in Japan to resell them overseas.

"Consumers in Japan are getting used to price hikes," said Morningstar analyst Kazunori Ito. I don’t see them getting upset if game consoles followed suit."

The Nintendo Switch OLED is priced at $350 in the US, while in Japan it is available for 37,980 yen (Around $290). The PS5 is priced around 55,000 yen in Japan, which comes to about $420 in the US. The PS5 is regularly resold for 80,000 yen (Around $610) or more.

