Xbox Game Pass Adds As Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, and More

posted 33 minutes ago

Microsoft has announced seven more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O, Turbo Golf Racing, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, Expeditions: Rome, and Offworld Trading Company.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Ghost Recon Wildlands (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Create a team with up to three friends to experience Ghost Recon Wildlands, the ultimate third-person military shooter set in a massive, dangerous, and responsive open world. The Ghosts, a US Special Forces team, are tasked to combat the Santa Blanca cartel and save Bolivia from collapse. You decide how to play, and every decision affects the world around you.

Coming Soon

Shenzhen I/O (PC) ID@Xbox – August 4

An open-ended programming puzzle game that challenges players to build circuits using a variety of components. Inspired by real-world electronics engineering, the game takes players on a journey to a near-future Shenzhen, the electronics manufacturing capital of the world.

Turbo Golf Racing (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox – August 4

Available on day one with Game Pass: Turbo Golf Racing is an arcade-style sports racing game for up to eight players online. Drive, boost, jump, flip, and fly your turbo-powered car. Slam into oversized golf balls. Race your friends in an explosive dash to the finish flag.

Two Point Campus (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 9

Available on day one with Game Pass: Build the university of your dreams with Two Point Campus, the sim with a twist from the makers of Two Point Hospital. Build, hire staff, and run an academic institution packed with wild courses.

Cooking Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 11

Play one of the best cooking games! Take control of a highly polished, realistic kitchen equipped with all kinds of utensils and stands. Unlock and master over 80 recipes or use dozens of lifelike ingredients to cook everything you like. A simulator spiced up with a dash of real-life physics!

Expeditions: Rome (PC) – August 11

Determine the destiny of Rome as you conquer foreign lands and navigate political intrigue in this turn-based RPG. Directly fight with your party of Praetorians, guide your legion to victory, and choose your own path in a story where every decision matters. How will you shape the future of Rome?

Offworld Trading Company (PC) ID@Xbox – August 11

Mars has been colonized. Now, Earth’s greatest corporate titans have been invited to build companies to support it. The competition to dominate the market is fierce in this fast-paced economic RTS.

DLC / Game Updates

Citizen Sleeper Episode One: Flux – Available now

Citizen Sleeper’s first episodic DLC, Flux, is available now as a free update to the game! Flux kicks off a new story arc that will play out across three episodes. Pressures in the Helion system have brought the first ships of a refugee flotilla to Erlin’s Eye. They will need your help, Sleeper.

Sniper Elite 5: Landing Force Mission and Weapon Pack – Available now

This new content drop includes a brand-new mission called ‘Landing Force’ and two additional weapons, the D.L. Carbine rifle and PPSH submachine gun. Plus, players can jump in on the new adversarial multiplayer map, Flooded Village, for free! Learn more here.

Sea of Thieves: Season Seven – August 4

Time to truly become a Captain! Own and name your ships, decorating them with hand-picked fittings and souvenirs of your seabound exploits, then work towards Milestones to unlock more. Enjoy ongoing story-driven Adventures and new Seasonal rewards too. It’s all in Sea of Thieves: Season Seven!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Fall Guys: Coconut Milk Costume – Available now

Relax, take a sip and get ready to grace the Blunderdome with your tropical presence in the all-new Coconut Milk Costume!

Skate 3: Upgrade Bundle – August 11

Upgrade your Skate 3 experience, courtesy of EA Play, with the Upgrade Bundle that includes the Skate Create Upgrade Pack, Maloof Money Cup 2010 NYC Pack and Black Box Distribution Skate Park.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Noweyr Pack – August 16

Journey across Tamriel with elegance by adding an enchanting purple mount, matching pet, and two crates containing useful rewards to your collection. This Perk content requires ESO base game to use.

Leaving August 15

Be sure to jump back into these games before they go and use your membership discount to save up to 20% on the games you want to keep!

Boyfriend Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Curse of the Dead Gods (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Library of Ruina (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Starmancer (Game Preview) (PC)

(Game Preview) (PC) Train Sim World 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017.

