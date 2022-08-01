Activision Blizzard Monthly Active Users Declined by 11M in Previous Quarter - News

Activision Blizzard in its quarterly earnings report has revealed the number of monthly active users across all of its games has declined by 11 million in the quarter ending June 30, 2022.

The quarter ending March 31, 2022 saw 372 million monthly active users, which dropped to 361 million in the most recent quarter.

Breaking down the total for all of Activision Blizzard King, saw Blizzard gain five million monthly active users from 22 million to 27 million, while Activision dropped from 100 million to 94 million. The mobile arm of the gaming giant, King, has seen a decrease of eight million from 250 million to 240 million.

Activision Blizzard did report net revenue for the three months ending June 30, 2022 were at $1.64 billion, which is a drop from 2.30 billion for the same period in 2021. Net income decreased to $280 million, from $876 million the previous year.

