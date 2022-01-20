Head of Xbox Phil Spencer Has a 'Desire to Keep Call of Duty on PlayStation' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 619 Views
Microsoft made a huge splash this week with the announcement it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. This has lead some to wonder if Activision Blizzard games would become Xbox console exclusive in the future or if some would still come to PlayStation consoles.
Microsoft Gaming CEO via Twitter revealed he had calls this week with the leadership at Sony and confirmed Xbox's intent to honor agreements when the Activision Blizzard acquisition is complete. He also says their intent is to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles.
"Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony," said Spencer. "I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship."
Interesting he didn't clarify which CoD, think that alone tells us a lot.
The call of duty games that will be staying on PlayStation: Warzone and the back catalogue
The call of duty’s that would only come to PlayStation with heavy strings attached: the future standalone releases
And I think his use of the word “desire” here is telling. Microsoft clearly wants something out of PlayStation to keep the future titles on that platform, and I am not sure Sony will want to pay that price, whatever it is. The obvious candidate seems to be gamepass
This is pretty clear to me :)
- Existing COD + existing contracts are going to be honored.
And they have the desire to have COD on Play Station... But will only happen if Sony let GP on the system
And it was probably one thing they 'talked' about during those calls :)
The 'desire' part is pretty obvious ahah
Interesting he says this after senate approves a big antitrust bill targeting big tech. Also direct criticism on Twitter from one of them directly over the deal concerning competition. Probably bad timing by MS.
Ofcourse he will say that while the deal is being finalised. Any cod game thats made while deal being finalised will be on ps. After deal has been finalised, theres a good chance that it wont come to ps
