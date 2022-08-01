Exploration Game Calme Announced for Switch and PC - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer NONOHARA WORKS announced exploration adventure game, Calme, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2024 or later.

View a short gameplay clip of Calme below:

Read details on the game below:

A town on the cliffs living with the Cloud sea.

The story takes place in a small cliff town named “Calme.”

At the bottom of the cliff is the horizon of a cloud sea that never clears.

Above the cliffs is a haze far off in the distance.

In this town, there are cloud sea fishermen who make their living by catching creatures from the Cloud sea. What is the truth behind the mysterious cloud sea and the town?

This is the story of the unique inhabitants of this harsh but beautiful cliff town.

