Former Xbox Exec Peter Moore: 'We Encouraged the Console Wars' to 'Challenge Each Other' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 678 Views
Peter Moore, the former Xbox executive, speaking on the Front Office Sports podcast this week discussed his time at Xbox.
Moore said his Xbox team encouraged console wars, but not to create division and instead as a way to challenge each other. He was referring to Sony's PlayStation and not Nintendo.
"We encouraged the console wars, not to create division, but to challenge each other," said Moore via IGN. "And when I say each other I mean Microsoft and Sony. If Microsoft hadn't of stuck the course after the Xbox, after the Red Rings of Death, gaming would be a poorer place for it, you wouldn't have the competition you have today."
Moore joined Microsoft and the Xbox team in 2003 and left in 2007. He was responsible for the worldwide marketing and operations at Xbox, oversaw global game development and studio operations, and managed third-party publisher relations. Before Xbox he worked at Sega of America as President and COO and after he left Xbox he joined Electronic Arts, where he worked until 2017.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Peter Moore is an exec to the core saying a whole lot of nothing. That's what competition does by default of being competitive.
yah.. I mean, they all doing that. Not sure what the hell this guy is about :)
But then look at the comments below... Thinking "their" brand company/fanboy/enthusiasts/etc are different from the rest for some reason :) Internet at its best
Camon, you follow timdog dont you?
I do not know what timdog is but I assume it is something stupid about Xbox. You are a bit naïve to believe it is not the same for all brands... Play Station, Nintendo etc. I mean; it is not really hard to just do a search to find something/someone dumb about anything out there. But you know that anyway
For sure there is dumbfucks in everybrand, but dumbfucks followed by people from sony or nintendo company you need to show me. Microsoft flies them to their conference, its a fact.
A fan is a fan. When people are really getting into that "console wars" thing and become emotional about their brand/plastic box. Anything "not" from their side can be seen as dumb, bad etc. I'm not sure who you are referring too anyway but Microsoft flying fans to their events is nothing new.
The fact that you think those people are dumbs, idiots, morons, is not really relevant. As far I can tell you that it is probably the exact same thing for any brand.
People from the "other" side will tell you how "this" and "him/her" is dumb AF based on their opinion and call it a "fact". Again, I see the PR from all sides supporting their fans in any sort of way.
Point is, following the people you think are dumb, stupid, idiotic, w/e is not bad per say. It is bad to you because you do not like them at the end.
I will say this about the console wars: it was entertaining. Look at how many books have been written about that era. I believe they're even trying to make a movie based off the book Console Wars now. Can't say that in thirty years, anyone is going to be doing the same for this era. Outside of sales data, there's very little to write about
I think this this is an important lesson in why it’s always bad to engage in console warring. A lot of the time you are just playing into these executives hands when you do so
It's funny how the fans always got blamed for the console war but were truly just pawns to giant corporations and toxic execs.
Shame that from all that encouragement he wasn't able to put better games.
But he doesn't need to worry, Papa Phil is still there feeding and following the trolls.
Just look at twitter and you see it , xbox embraces the most idiotic ,moronic fanboys, just look at who the people in charge follow , just look at the fat PR cunt that is a msassive douche.
I see it on all sides tbh, there's ppl like that who stand for Nintendo, Sony, MS and hell, even PC.
I don't remember Shu Yoshida or Shigeru following douchebags fans and giving freebies to them while pretending to be against console war.
My post was clear as day , now they are spinning it
I'm on about fanboys in general here, not an ex CEO who's left a company and has no future involvement or purpose with it.
And he is talking about current Xbox leaders that embraces the morons. You are basically talking a different point and derailling his point.
Fuck that fathead and his stupid X pose! Biggest douche in gaming.
Are you giving us a demonstration right now?
If people wanted a demonstration i would show them the vgchartz discord chat
Imagine typing this trash and not seeing any irony in what you say, can't make this shit up.