Former Xbox Exec Peter Moore: 'We Encouraged the Console Wars' to 'Challenge Each Other' - News

posted 6 hours ago

Peter Moore, the former Xbox executive, speaking on the Front Office Sports podcast this week discussed his time at Xbox.

Moore said his Xbox team encouraged console wars, but not to create division and instead as a way to challenge each other. He was referring to Sony's PlayStation and not Nintendo.

"We encouraged the console wars, not to create division, but to challenge each other," said Moore via IGN. "And when I say each other I mean Microsoft and Sony. If Microsoft hadn't of stuck the course after the Xbox, after the Red Rings of Death, gaming would be a poorer place for it, you wouldn't have the competition you have today."

Moore joined Microsoft and the Xbox team in 2003 and left in 2007. He was responsible for the worldwide marketing and operations at Xbox, oversaw global game development and studio operations, and managed third-party publisher relations. Before Xbox he worked at Sega of America as President and COO and after he left Xbox he joined Electronic Arts, where he worked until 2017.

