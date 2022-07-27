A Tale of Paper: Refolded Arrives August 19 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 267 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Digerati and developer Open House Games announced A Tale of Paper: Refolded will launch for the Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Humble Store on August 19. The game will launch later in 2022 for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

A Tale of Paper: Refolded is a remaster of the puzzle platformer, A Tale of Paper. The original game is available for the PlayStation 4.

View the Xbox and PC release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A Tale of Paper: Refolded is a puzzle platformer that tells the story of Line, a magical character made of paper who can use origami to change its shape. Transform into a frog, a rocket, a bird and more as Line embarks on an emotional journey to fulfill the dream of its creator.

Key Features:

Paper Shape Transformations – Jump high as an origami frog! Turn into a paper plane and soar! Discover seven forms, each with its own pros and cons.

– Jump high as an origami frog! Turn into a paper plane and soar! Discover seven forms, each with its own pros and cons. A Small Hero in a Big World – Overcome challenges, solve puzzles, and escape danger as you journey across beautifully crafted environments.

– Overcome challenges, solve puzzles, and escape danger as you journey across beautifully crafted environments. A Narrative without Text – Explore each level and find hidden collectibles to unveil the heartfelt story behind A Tale of Paper.

– Explore each level and find hidden collectibles to unveil the heartfelt story behind A Tale of Paper. Discover Bonus Chapters = Complete the main adventure and unlock three prequel chapters, with a new character, new abilities, and new challenges.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles