Microsoft CEO: Xbox Series X|S Has Outsold the PS5 in North America for 3 Quarters in a Row - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,095 Views
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in an earnings call with investors has stated the Xbox Series X|S continues to be the fastest-selling Xbox generation as it is tracking ahead of the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox.
He also revealed the Xbox Series X|S has been the market leader in the next-generation market in North America for three straight quarters.
"In Gaming, we’ve sold more consoles life-to-date than any previous generation of Xbox and have been the market leader in North America for 3 quarters in a row among next-gen consoles," said Nadella.
The Xbox Series X|S was the best-selling next-generation console in North America for the quarters ending December 2021, March 2022, and June 2022.
Nadella referencing next-generation consoles means the Xbox Series X|S has outsold the PlayStation 5 in the three most recent quarters, but not the Nintendo Switch.
The Microsoft CEO said more than four million people have streamed Fortnite via Xbox Cloud Gaming, including over one million new users to the Xbox ecosystem.
"We’ve partnered with Epic Games to make Fortnite available for free via the browser," said Nadella. "Over 4 million people have streamed the game to date, including over 1 million who were new to our ecosystem."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
lol, go ahead with the downvotes. But people are nuts, some of you REALLY believe that Microsoft would LIE in an earning calls just because you want numbers to prove it? If they are saying that, it is pretty much a fact (and they have the numbers to prove it if required).
Yeah. They would face a huge number of shareholder lawsuits and a big SEC fine if they lied.
It would be hilarious if someone purchased a bunch of Microsoft stock just to ask, "and the number of units sold is.....?" similar to the diehard F-Zero fan buying $40,000 of Nintendo stock just to ask Nintendo when they were going to make another F-Zero lol. Even if it's once a year, just give us a number! There's really no point in making claims like this without numbers to back it up.
I'm sure a bunch of shareholders are asking and MS just doesn't give a fuck and doesn't tell them.
They would say "it is a lot, trust us" =p
we will know the right number whenever they give a news that exclude some system.
This sounds about correct, yes?
I don't think he would be allowed to lie in an earnings call. Or at least it would look really bad if he was.
If MS lied on any public information it would give them fines and whatnot since they are a traded company. They may mislead, distort, be evasive, etc. But when they affirm something it is true (one of the reasons I laughed when ioi said "if Sony numbers are to be believed" on the first 10M streach of PS4).
publish a quantity of units sold nothing?
Numbers don't matter, it just matter that they can brag for the quarter and sometime in the future they will stop mentioning winning because......
......,because a billion zombies killed here, millions of hours there, kazillion shots fired, lol. It doesn't matter, never will. As long as the stock holders are happy.
Actually yes, if profit is coming, shares are growing and stock holders are happy the rest is kinda irrelevant for the corporation.
But for me it is still odd to mention how good you are doing but giving no numbers so people can compare and see how much that good is.