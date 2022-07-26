Microsoft CEO: Xbox Series X|S Has Outsold the PS5 in North America for 3 Quarters in a Row - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in an earnings call with investors has stated the Xbox Series X|S continues to be the fastest-selling Xbox generation as it is tracking ahead of the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox.

He also revealed the Xbox Series X|S has been the market leader in the next-generation market in North America for three straight quarters.

"In Gaming, we’ve sold more consoles life-to-date than any previous generation of Xbox and have been the market leader in North America for 3 quarters in a row among next-gen consoles," said Nadella.

The Xbox Series X|S was the best-selling next-generation console in North America for the quarters ending December 2021, March 2022, and June 2022.

Nadella referencing next-generation consoles means the Xbox Series X|S has outsold the PlayStation 5 in the three most recent quarters, but not the Nintendo Switch.

The Microsoft CEO said more than four million people have streamed Fortnite via Xbox Cloud Gaming, including over one million new users to the Xbox ecosystem.

"We’ve partnered with Epic Games to make Fortnite available for free via the browser," said Nadella. "Over 4 million people have streamed the game to date, including over 1 million who were new to our ecosystem."

