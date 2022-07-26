Verizon to Sell Xbox Series X|S Consoles - News

/ 257 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Verizon announced it is teaming up with Microsoft and starting this Thursday, July 28 it will be selling Xbox Series X|S consoles using the Xbox All Access program in select stores and online.

Xbox All Access gives you the option for either an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series X and two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. It starts as low as $24.99 per month for 24 months.

Verizon is also offering discounts on Xbox accessories for those who purchase Xbox All Access through them. This includes 50 percent off an Xbox Elite controller, $40 off the Microsoft Xbox Stereo headset when you buy an Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller, and 25 percent off the Razer Xbox Wolverine V2 controller and Kaira headset bundle.

"Starting July 28, Verizon once again proves it’s the ultimate network for gamers by teaming up with Microsoft to offer Xbox All Access in select stores and online," reads the announcement from Verizon. "With Xbox All Access and Verizon, you get a next-gen Xbox console and hundreds of games, including day one releases with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, all on the network America relies on.

"Xbox All Access pairs perfectly with Verizon's fast and reliable mobile and home connections — 5G Ultra Wideband and Verizon Home Internet — both available in select areas. Whether you prefer massive multiplayer online games, fancy yourself a solo RPG purist or just want to jump into the fray with your closest friends, Verizon has you covered."

"Thanks to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can also take your favorite console games with you on-the-go," Verizon added in its announcement. "Whether you’re on vacation or commuting to work, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and 5G Ultra Wideband can help you play your favorite Xbox titles from the cloud with ultra low latency and up to 10 times faster download speeds than Verizon 4G LTE, all on Verizon's Mix & Match Unlimited plans. Pair your phone with your favorite controller or play with Xbox touch controls for supported games, and you are ready to jump in with the Xbox Game Pass app!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles