4 WWE 2K Games Delisted From PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Steam

Publisher 2K has delisted four WWE 2K games this month without any warning.

This was first spotted by Reddit user Popstasia, while another user noticed the changelog from Steam Tracker for WWE 2K17, WWE 2K18, WWE 2K19, and WWE 2K20 have had their status changed to "Purchase disabled" earlier this month.

VideoGamesChronicle has confirmed the four games were also delisted on the PlayStation and Xbox digital stores. If you already purchased the games it is still possible to redownload them and their DLC. However, people can no longer buy digital versions of the games or any DLC.

WWE 2K22 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds remain available on Steam and on the PlayStation and Xbox digital stores.

