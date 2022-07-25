Xbox Series X|S Boot Time Improving by 5 Seconds - News

The latest Xbox Insider build has sped up the boot time of the Xbox Series X|S by about five seconds.

The Director of Xbox Integrated Marketing Josh Munsee has confirmed the boot up animation has been shortened from around nine seconds down to about four seconds. This helps reduce the overall startup time.

Xbox has worked "to create a shorter boot up animation (~4s) from the original boot up animation (~9s), helping to reduce the overall startup time," said Munsee.

Can confirm - worked with @harrisonhoffman and @jakerose27 to create a shorter boot up animation (~4s) from the original boot up animation (~9s), helping to reduce the overall startup time. — Josh Munsee (@joshmunsee) July 23, 2022

The quicker bootup time only benefits Xbox Series X|S users who have their console set to Energy Saver mode and not Standby mode. Energy Saver mode means the console fully shuts off and saves power compared to Standby mode.

The Verge says the bootup time in Energy Saver mode will improve from around 20 seconds down to about 15 seconds. This includes the time from pressing the power button and seeing the animation.

The senior product manager lead at Xbox Jake Rosenberg has added the faster bootup times are also coming to Xbox One generation consoles.

"Not only is the animation shorter, but Xbox One generation consoles are booting noticeably faster with these changes," said Rosenberg.

This is rolling out with the latest builds to @xboxinsider - not only is the animation shorter, but Xbox One generation consoles are booting noticeably faster with these changes!



Great work from the team @nyczkowski @joshmunsee @harrisonhoffman https://t.co/MFHqnC4Kgy — Jake Rosenberg (@jakerose27) July 23, 2022

