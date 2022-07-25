Stray is the Highest User Rated Game on Steam in 2022 - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer BlueTwelve Studio released Stray for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on July 19.

The adventure game where you play as a stray cat is now the highest user rated game on Steam on 2022, according to Steam250. The site assigns a score to the game based on the number of positive and negative reviews.

As of the time of this writing Stray has a user rating of 8.61 with a 98 percent positive rating from over 42,000 votes. God of War comes in second place with an 8.56 rating and PowerWash Simulator is third place with an 8.55 rating.

Stray currently sits at 49th place on the all-time list.

Stray has just surpassed God of War to become the highest rated PC game of 2022, according to Steam250s weighted calculation. pic.twitter.com/pmLuwXLS0c — Skill Up (@SkillUpYT) July 25, 2022

