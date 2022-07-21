Bungie to Host Destiny 2 Showcase on August 23 - News

Bungie announced it will host a Destiny 2 showcase on August 23.

"Witness what's next," teased Bungie via Twitter.

Destiny 2 is a free-to-play online multiplayer first-person shooter. It is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

Witness what's next.



August 23, 2022 pic.twitter.com/3oO2piSJHe — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) July 21, 2022

The announcement comes less than a week after Sony Interactive Entertainment announced its acquisition of Bungie has closed.

