Bungie to Host Destiny 2 Showcase on August 23

Bungie announced it will host a Destiny 2 showcase on August 23.
"Witness what's next," teased Bungie via Twitter.
Destiny 2 is a free-to-play online multiplayer first-person shooter. It is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.
The announcement comes less than a week after Sony Interactive Entertainment announced its acquisition of Bungie has closed.
Not really interested in what comes next to Destiny.
It's a double edged sword. They should've titled it "Witness what's next and witness what's gone" haha. The gameplay loop in Destiny is top notch, and the storytelling has gotten much better, but expect to play only Destiny after that. Because the game is a second job for sure.
True; and as you said some of the previous content (even paid one) was removed or is not accessible anymore right?
Correct. A lot of the previous content has actually been removed from the game. You'd be surprised how much you can't play anymore, despite all of it having been paid content. So as cool as it is to see what's coming next, you can't help the feeling be bittersweet at the same time because you wonder what's going to be removed.
Here's a summary of what was removed when Bungie introduced the "Vault" if you're interested to see how much is gone.
https://www.polygon.com/2020/8/21/21395879/destiny-2-beyond-light-content-vault-leaving-retiring-sunset-raids-strikes-planets