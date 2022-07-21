Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Tops the Japan Charts, Hardware Sales Drop for Another Week - Sales

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 29,006 units, according to Famitsu for the week July 17, 2022.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) remained in second place with sales of 21,661 units, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in third place with sales of 9,520 units

Minecraft (NS) climbed up from seventh to fourth place with sales of 8,109 units and Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) is up one spot to fifth place with sales of 7,401 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) dropped two spots to sixth place with 6,082 units sold.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 61,677 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 12,545 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,577 units, the 3DS sold 130 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 13 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 29,006 (177,392) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 21,661 (573,658) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,520 (4,722,091) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,109 (2,708,451) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 7,401 (802,962) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6,082 (3,211,760) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,742 (4,924,759) [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 06/09/22) – 4,481 (140,547) [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Koei Tecmo, 06/24/22) – 4,399 (127,817) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,121 (7,285,796)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 29,180 (2,026,649) Switch – 23,889 (18,496,756) PlayStation 5 – 11,080 (1,502,629) Switch Lite – 8,608 (4,806,154) Xbox Series S – 2,790 (144,109) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,465 (250,822) Xbox Series X – 787 (124,916) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 130 (1,187,749) PlayStation 4 – 13 (7,819,758)

