Discord Voice Chat Coming to Xbox Consoles, Available Today for Insiders - News

/ 289 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft and Discord have announced Discord voice chat is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. The update starts rolling out today for Xbox Insiders and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

To link your Discord account to your Xbox press the Xbox button on your controller, go to 'Parties & chats,' then click 'Try Discord on Xbox.' You will see an option to scan a QR code that will take you to the Discord and Xbox apps to connect and set up a link between the two.

Once your Discord account is connected to your Xbox, you can go into any channel you'd use in Discord. On the Discord mobile app, there will be a new option to 'Join to Xbox.' After this you will need the Xbox app to transfer voice chat from your Discord account to your Xbox. The Xbox app will let you connect Discord Voice chat to your Xbox console.

"Discord Voice on Xbox consoles allows you to talk with your friends and community while you play your favorite games," reads the Xbox Wire post. "Planning a few rounds of multiplayer action in Halo Infinite with buddies on both console and PC? Exploring new biomes with your friends in Minecraft? See them already playing a game that supports cross-play? Connect to their voice channel and chat as you all play.

"While you are playing on your console, you will be able to see who is in the call and speaking. You’ll also be able to adjust the sound, and switch between Discord Voice and Xbox game chat."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles