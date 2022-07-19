LEGO Atari 2600 Set Releases on August 1 for $240 - News

LEGO has announced it will be releasing an Atari 2600 LEGO set on August 1, 2022 for $239.99.

The LEGO set includes the Atari 2600 console, one controller, three cartridges of Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede, a small representation of a 1980's living room, and more. The cartridges are designed to fit in the console.

The LEGO Atari 2600 set is 8cm tall, 33cm wide and 22cm deep. It includes 2,543 LEGO pieces.

"The Atari 2600 was one of the most memorable gifts I got as a kid," said LEGO designer Chris McVeigh.

"This is why it’s been such an incredible experience to bring two icons together, Atari and Lego, in this awesome set. We hope that building this classic console takes you back to those halcyon days when a handful of pixels meant a world of adventure."

View images of the LEGO Atari 2600 set below:

