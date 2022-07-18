Grounded Animated Series in Development by Star Wars: Clone Wars Writer - News

The Xbox first-party game by Obsidian Entertainment, Grounded, is being adapted into an animated TV series by Star Wars: Clone Wars writer Brent Friedman, according to Deadline.

The animated TV series will be set in the same universe as the game. It follows four friends who have been shrunk down to two inches by shrinking technology. They must learn how to survive in a backyard that is full of predators.

The game is being adapted in association with Waterproof Studios/SC Productions, Kinetic Media and Bardel Entertainment.

Friedman is working with Brien Goodrich on the story. Friedman is also working on an adaptation of adapting Earthworm Jim.

"We couldn’t be more excited about diving into the whimsical universe of Grounded," said Bardel Entertainment CEO Tina Chow. "This partnership will be one of great collaboration, expanding on an already wonderful journey of exploration and adventure."

WP/SC Productions MD Carl Whiteside added, "The team at Obsidian have created an incredible world that has already grabbed the attention of the gaming community. We are excited to work with our incredible partners to bring the story to life in an animated series."

