Switch vs PS3 Sales Comparison in Europe - June 2022

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned European sales of the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 3.

The PlayStation 3 launched in Europe in March 2007, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

Switch Vs. PS3 Europe:

Gap change in latest month: 155,315 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 1,620,425 - Switch

Total Lead: 4,617,757 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 28,171,177

PS3 Total Sales: 23,553,420

May 2022 is the 64th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in Europe. During the latest month, the Switch has grown its lead over the PlayStation 3 by 155,315 units.

In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the PlayStation 3 by 1.62 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the PlayStation 3 by 4.62 million units.

The 64th month for the Nintendo Switch in Europe is June 2022 and for the PlayStation 3 it is June 2012. The Switch has sold 28.17 million units, while the PlayStation 3 has sold 23.55 million units during the same timeframe. The PlayStation 3 did not reach current Switch sales until month 82.

The PlayStation 3 sold 30.87 million units in Europe during its lifetime. The Switch needs to sell another 2.70 million units to catch up to the lifetime sales of the PlayStation 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

