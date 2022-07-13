Sega Genesis Mini 2 Launches in North America on October 27 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 25 minutes ago / 149 Views
Sega announced the Sega Genesis Mini 2 will launch in North America on October 27 for $103.80 as an exclusive on Amazon.
The Sega Genesis Mini 2 includes over 50 games released on the Sega Genesis and Sega CD. This includes previously unreleased on the first Sega Genesis Mini.
View the Sega Genesis Mini 2 promotional video below:
Here is the list of confirmed titles for the Sega Genesis Mini 2:
Sega CD
- Mansion of Hidden Souls
- Shining Force CD
- Silpheed
- Sonic CD
Sega Genesis
- After Burner III
- Alien Soldier
- Bonanza Brothers: Wanted Dead or Alive
- Night Striker
- The Ninja Warriors
- Lightening Force
- Out Run
- Out Runners
- The Ooze
- Rainbow Islands Extra
- Rolling Thunder 2
- Shining in the Darkness
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Splatterhouse 2
- Super Hang On
- Vectorman 2
- Virtua Racing
Bonus
- Fantasy Zone
- Star Mobile
