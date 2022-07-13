Sega Genesis Mini 2 Launches in North America on October 27 - News

/ 149 Views

by, posted 25 minutes ago

Sega announced the Sega Genesis Mini 2 will launch in North America on October 27 for $103.80 as an exclusive on Amazon.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 includes over 50 games released on the Sega Genesis and Sega CD. This includes previously unreleased on the first Sega Genesis Mini.

View the Sega Genesis Mini 2 promotional video below:

Here is the list of confirmed titles for the Sega Genesis Mini 2:

Sega CD

Mansion of Hidden Souls

Shining Force CD

Silpheed

Sonic CD

Sega Genesis

After Burner III

Alien Soldier

Bonanza Brothers: Wanted Dead or Alive

Night Striker

The Ninja Warriors

Lightening Force

Out Run

Out Runners

The Ooze

Rainbow Islands Extra

Rolling Thunder 2

Shining in the Darkness

Sonic 3D Blast

Splatterhouse 2

Super Hang On

Vectorman 2

Virtua Racing

Bonus

Fantasy Zone

Star Mobile

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles