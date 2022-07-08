F1 22 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

F1 22 has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 3, 2022.

Grand Theft Auto V has remained in second place and Red Dead Redemption 2 remained in third place. Call of Duty: Black Ops III is up five spots to fourth place.

NBA 2K22 is up one spot to fifth place, while FIFA 22 is down two spots to sixth place. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

F1 22 - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops III NBA 2K22 FIFA 22 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Monster Hunter Rise Sid Meier's Civilization VI

