The Quarry and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in June

The Quarry topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order topped the European charts. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was The Quarry on the European charts.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while for the European charts it was FIFA 22. Minecraft came in second place on the US and Canada charts and on the European charts.
Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and on the European charts. Job Simulator came in second place on both charts.
Fall Guys topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, as well as on on the European charts. Fortnite and Roller Champions took second and third places, respectively, on both charts.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
US/Canada
EU
1
The Quarry
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
2
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Quarry
3
NBA 2K22
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
4
MLB The Show 22
Among Us
5
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V
6
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Cyberpunk 2077
7
ELDEN RING
FIFA 22
8
Among Us
FAR CRY 6
9
Sonic Origins
Sniper Elite 5
10
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
NBA 2K22
11
Sniper Elite 5
ELDEN RING
12
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
It Takes Two
13
Horizon Forbidden West
GRAN TURISMO 7
14
FAR CRY 6
Metro Exodus
15
DNF Duel
Jurassic World Evolution 2
16
Cyberpunk 2077
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
17
GRAN TURISMO 7
Sonic Origins
18
FIFA 22
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
19
Mortal Kombat 11
Battlefield 2042
20
It Takes Two
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
PS4 Games
US/Canada
EU
1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge
FIFA 22
2
Minecraft
Minecraft
3
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V
4
Red Dead Redemption 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge
5
NBA 2K22
Red Dead Redemption 2
6
The Quarry
Star Wars Battlefront II
7
Star Wars Battlefront II
Among Us
8
MLB The Show 22
Tekken 7
9
Gang Beasts
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
10
FIFA 22
Assassin’s Creed Origins
11
Assassin’s Creed Origins
The Forest
12
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
The Crew 2
13
Among Us
The Sims 4
14
The Sims 4
Dark Souls III
15
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Gang Beasts
16
Batman: Arkham Knight
Need for Speed Heat
17
Need for Speed Heat
NBA 2K22
18
Dead by Daylight
Horizon Zero Dawn
19
The Forest
The Quarry
20
Dark Souls III
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
PS VR Games
US/Canada
EU
1
Beat Saber
Beat Saber
2
Job Simulator
Job Simulator
3
SUPERHOT VR
SUPERHOT VR
4
Creed: Rise to Glory
Sniper Elite VR
5
Astro Bot Rescue Mission
DOOM 3 VR
6
Sniper Elite VR
Creed: Rise to Glory
7
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
Lucky’s Tale
8
Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
Swordsman VR
9
GORN
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
10
Swordsman VR
Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
US/Canada
EU
1
Fall Guys
Fall Guys
2
Fortnite
Fortnite
3
Roller Champions
Roller Champions
4
Apex Legends
eFootball 2022
5
Call of Duty: Warzone
Rocket League
6
Rocket League
Apex Legends
7
Rec Room
Call of Duty: Warzone
8
Destiny 2
Rec Room
9
Brawlhalla
Genshin Impact
10
Genshin Impact
Brawlhalla
