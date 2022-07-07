The Quarry and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in June - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for June 2022.

The Quarry topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order topped the European charts. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was The Quarry on the European charts.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while for the European charts it was FIFA 22. Minecraft came in second place on the US and Canada charts and on the European charts.

Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and on the European charts. Job Simulator came in second place on both charts.

Fall Guys topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, as well as on on the European charts. Fortnite and Roller Champions took second and third places, respectively, on both charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games US/Canada EU 1 The Quarry Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order The Quarry 3 NBA 2K22 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4 MLB The Show 22 Among Us 5 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V 6 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Cyberpunk 2077 7 ELDEN RING FIFA 22 8 Among Us FAR CRY 6 9 Sonic Origins Sniper Elite 5 10 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege NBA 2K22 11 Sniper Elite 5 ELDEN RING 12 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart It Takes Two 13 Horizon Forbidden West GRAN TURISMO 7 14 FAR CRY 6 Metro Exodus 15 DNF Duel Jurassic World Evolution 2 16 Cyberpunk 2077 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 17 GRAN TURISMO 7 Sonic Origins 18 FIFA 22 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 19 Mortal Kombat 11 Battlefield 2042 20 It Takes Two Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart *Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included PS4 Games US/Canada EU 1 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge FIFA 22 2 Minecraft Minecraft 3 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge 5 NBA 2K22 Red Dead Redemption 2 6 The Quarry Star Wars Battlefront II 7 Star Wars Battlefront II Among Us 8 MLB The Show 22 Tekken 7 9 Gang Beasts Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 10 FIFA 22 Assassin’s Creed Origins 11 Assassin’s Creed Origins The Forest 12 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare The Crew 2 13 Among Us The Sims 4 14 The Sims 4 Dark Souls III 15 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gang Beasts 16 Batman: Arkham Knight Need for Speed Heat 17 Need for Speed Heat NBA 2K22 18 Dead by Daylight Horizon Zero Dawn 19 The Forest The Quarry 20 Dark Souls III Call of Duty: Modern Warfare *Naming of products may differ between regions PS VR Games US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 4 Creed: Rise to Glory Sniper Elite VR 5 Astro Bot Rescue Mission DOOM 3 VR 6 Sniper Elite VR Creed: Rise to Glory 7 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Lucky’s Tale 8 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Swordsman VR 9 GORN Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series 10 Swordsman VR Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4) US/Canada EU 1 Fall Guys Fall Guys 2 Fortnite Fortnite 3 Roller Champions Roller Champions 4 Apex Legends eFootball 2022 5 Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League 6 Rocket League Apex Legends 7 Rec Room Call of Duty: Warzone 8 Destiny 2 Rec Room 9 Brawlhalla Genshin Impact 10 Genshin Impact Brawlhalla

